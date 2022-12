At 8-9% growth, India will take 20 yrs to become developed nation, says former RBI Governor

Hyderabad, December 24

Noting that the achievement of USD 5 trillion economy is a short-term “aspirational goal,” former RBI Governor C Rangarajan on Saturday said even after that India would still be known as a middle-income country with the per capita income of USD 3472.

Rangarajan further said in order to reach the level of an upper middle-income country, it would take another two years and to be classified as a developed country, the per capita income would have to be a minimum of USD 13,205 and that would take more than two decades of strong growth of between 8 to 9 per cent.

Speaking at the 12th Convocation of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education here, he said at aggregate output level, India was the fifth largest economy in the world. That by itself is an impressive achievement. But in terms of per capita income, India’s rank according to the IMF is 142 out of 197 countries.

“The immediate focus of policymakers must be to raise the growth rate of the economy. Achievement of a USD 5 trillion economy is a good short term aspirational goal. This will take a minimum five years of sustained growth of 9 per cent. Even then, at the end of it, India’s per capita income will be only USD 3,472 and we will still be classified as a lower-middle-income country,” he noted.

“We have thus a long way to go. This only shows we must certainly need to run fast,” the former chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, said.

Post Covid-19 and the Russia–Ukraine war, there is a need to lay down a clear roadmap for India’s future development.

“Initially, there is need to raise the growth rate to seven per cent and then follow it up with a growth rate of eight to nine per cent, which is possible, and India has showed in the past it can have that kind of growth rate over a sustained period of six to seven years,” he added. — PTI