At bid for PM's gifts, Ganesha's painting much sought after

New Delhi, September 18
A painting of Lord Ganesha saw the most exponential rise in its value as the fourth edition of the online auction of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered its second day today.
The painting of the god standing under a gold-embellished canopy and wearing a ‘yajnopavita’ with gold pendants had a base price of Rs 100 only, the lowest bracket in term of prices of items sold through the auction.
However, after 33 bids, the highest quoted price of the item now stands at Rs 6,200. The portal hosting the auction doesn’t mention who presented the image to the Prime Minister.
Items under the “most participated auction” category also include various other merchandises, including the card issued to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a former member of National Cadet Corps (NCC), after he launched the NCC Alumni Association at a function in Jhansi last year.
