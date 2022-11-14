India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 14

India’s G20 presidency will be grounded in the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or "One Earth One Family One Future”, which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his pre-departure statement before leaving for Bali, Indonesia, to attend the G20 summit.

In a significant moment for India, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 presidency to PM Modi at the closing ceremony of the Bali summit.

India will officially assume the G20 presidency from December 1.

“I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 members and other invitees to our G20 summit (in India) next year,” said PM Modi.

“During my interactions at the G20 summit, I will highlight India’s achievements, and our unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges,” he added.

The PM is likely to meet US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron among other world leaders to “review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them”.

The PM will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. He will also address the Indian community in Bali at a reception on Tuesday.