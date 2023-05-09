At least 40% cases by Central, state govts frivolous, says SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

As courts struggle to clear the backlog of cases, the Supreme Court on Monday said at least 40 per cent of litigation pursued by the Central and state governments was frivolous.

Urination case: DGCA, Centre get notice The SC on Monday agreed to consider a petition filed by the Air India (AI) urination case victim seeking a direction to the DGCA and the airlines to frame SOPs to deal with such incidents. The top court issued notices to the Centre, DGCA and all airlines, including AI, on her petition. The matter has been posted in July. tns

“At least 40 per cent of litigation by Centre and states is frivolous. Filing to deny 700 rupees per month to someone and spending Rs 7 lakh of taxpayers’ money,” a Bench led by Justice BR Gavai said after a lawyer sought to mention a service matter.

Justice Gavai said two young women lawyers appeared for the Union of India in two matters, and he told both of them that if these matters were to be argued by an Additional Solicitor General, “we would have dismissed it with costs of Rs 10 lakh…”

Bihar gets notice over release of Mohan The SC on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and the Bihar Government on a petition challenging the Nitish Kumar government’s decision to prematurely release criminal-politician Anand Mohan, who was serving life term in the 1994 murder case of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah at Muzaffarpur. tns

As on April 1, 2023, there were 68,847 cases pending in the Supreme Court, while 60.76 lakh cases were pending in the 25 high courts across the country.

The Bench, which also included Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sanjay Karol, said the government should try to weed out such unnecessary litigation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court, said, “We are now conservative.”

“We should agree to disagree,” Justice Gavai replied.

Last month, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had said, “The motto of the Union Government and its agencies should be ‘mediate, not litigate’.”

Speaking at a national conference on “Mediation at the Dawn of Golden Age”, organised by ‘Samadhan’ at the Delhi High Court, CJI Chandrachud had said, “The government must adopt the robes of a friend, a partner and a problem-solver.”

It would send out a message that the government was not an adversarial opponent, he had said.