At least 40 per cent litigation by Centre and states frivolous, says Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 8

As courts struggle to clear the backlog of cases, the Supreme Court on Monday said at least 40 per cent of the litigation pursued by the Centre and state governments was frivolous.

“At least 40% of litigation by the Centre and States is frivolous. Filing to deny 700 rupees per month to someone and spending 7 lakhs of taxpayer money,” a Bench led by Justice BR Gavai said after a lawyer sought to mention a service matter.

Justice Gavai said two young women lawyers appeared for the Union of India in two different matters, and he told both of them that if these matters were to be argued by an Additional Solicitor General “we would have dismissed it with a cost of Rs 10 Lakh… .”

As on April 1, 2023, there were 68,847 cases pending in the Supreme Court while 60.76 lakh cases were pending in the 25 high courts across the country.

The Bench–which also included Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sanjay Karol—said the government should try to weed out such unnecessary litigation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in court, said, “We are now conservative.”

“We should agree to disagree,” Justice Gavai replied.

Last month, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had said, “The motto of the Union Government and its agencies should be ‘mediate, not litigate.”

Speaking at a national conference on “Mediation at the Dawn of Golden Age”, organised by ‘Samadhan’ at the Delhi High Court, CJI Chandrachud had said, “The government must adopt the robes of a friend, a partner and a problem solver.” It would send out a message that the government was not an adversarial opponent, he had said.