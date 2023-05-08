At least 40 per cent litigation by Centre and states frivolous, says Supreme Court

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, May 8
As courts struggle to clear the backlog of cases, the Supreme Court on Monday said at least 40 per cent of the litigation pursued by the Centre and state governments was frivolous.
“At least 40% of litigation by the Centre and States is frivolous. Filing to deny 700 rupees per month to someone and spending 7 lakhs of taxpayer money,” a Bench led by Justice BR Gavai said after a lawyer sought to mention a service matter.
Justice Gavai said two young women lawyers appeared for the Union of India in two different matters, and he told both of them that if these matters were to be argued by an Additional Solicitor General “we would have dismissed it with a cost of Rs 10 Lakh… .”
As on April 1, 2023, there were 68,847 cases pending in the Supreme Court while 60.76 lakh cases were pending in the 25 high courts across the country.
The Bench–which also included Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sanjay Karol—said the government should try to weed out such unnecessary litigation.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in court, said, “We are now conservative.”
“We should agree to disagree,” Justice Gavai replied.
Last month, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had said, “The motto of the Union Government and its agencies should be ‘mediate, not litigate.”
Speaking at a national conference on “Mediation at the Dawn of Golden Age”, organised by ‘Samadhan’ at the Delhi High Court, CJI Chandrachud had said, “The government must adopt the robes of a friend, a partner and a problem solver.” It would send out a message that the government was not an adversarial opponent, he had said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: SC expresses concern; asks Centre, state govt to take steps for relief, rehabilitation and evacuation
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud seeks an updated status re...
Chinese 'militia' in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in South China Sea
The Indian Defence establishment confirmed that Chinese acti...
Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident
Farmer leaders said they stand united with the wrestlers and...
Election Commission asks Congress chief to clarify, rectify social media post on Karnataka’s sovereignty
EC letter to Kharge came following a complaint by the Bharat...
3 civilians die as MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh
Pilot ejects safely, receives injuries