 At least 40 per cent litigation by Centre and states frivolous, says Supreme Court : The Tribune India

At least 40 per cent litigation by Centre and states frivolous, says Supreme Court

‘Filing to deny 700 rupees per month to someone and spending 7 lakhs of taxpayer money’, says Bench

At least 40 per cent litigation by Centre and states frivolous, says Supreme Court

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 8

As courts struggle to clear the backlog of cases, the Supreme Court on Monday said at least 40 per cent of the litigation pursued by the Centre and state governments was frivolous.

“At least 40% of litigation by the Centre and States is frivolous. Filing to deny 700 rupees per month to someone and spending 7 lakhs of taxpayer money,” a Bench led by Justice BR Gavai said after a lawyer sought to mention a service matter.

Justice Gavai said two young women lawyers appeared for the Union of India in two different matters, and he told both of them that if these matters were to be argued by an Additional Solicitor General “we would have dismissed it with a cost of Rs 10 Lakh… .”

As on April 1, 2023, there were 68,847 cases pending in the Supreme Court while 60.76 lakh cases were pending in the 25 high courts across the country.

The Bench–which also included Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sanjay Karol—said the government should try to weed out such unnecessary litigation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in court, said, “We are now conservative.”

“We should agree to disagree,” Justice Gavai replied.

Last month, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had said, “The motto of the Union Government and its agencies should be ‘mediate, not litigate.”

Speaking at a national conference on “Mediation at the Dawn of Golden Age”, organised by ‘Samadhan’ at the Delhi High Court,  CJI Chandrachud  had said, “The government must adopt the robes of a friend, a partner and a problem solver.” It would send out a message that the government was not an adversarial opponent, he had said.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

2
Ludhiana

SAD dist chief passes away

3
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

4
Nation

Kerala houseboat tragedy: Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way

5
Nation

Wrestlers set May 21 deadline for WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest; govt sends panel for talks

6
Ludhiana

Three PSPCL employees booked on cheating charge

7
Nation

3 civilians die as MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

8
Himachal

In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul receives snow

9
Diaspora

Indian woman engineer among 9 killed in mass shooting incident in US

10
Nation

Karnataka 'sovereignty' remark: BJP demands ECI to revoke registration of Congress

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

SC asks Centre, state to up security, relief and rehabilitation of those hit by Manipur violence

Manipur violence: SC expresses concern; asks Centre, state govt to take steps for relief, rehabilitation and evacuation

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud seeks an updated status re...

Chinese ‘militia’ in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in south China Sea

Chinese 'militia' in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in South China Sea

The Indian Defence establishment confirmed that Chinese acti...

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

Farmer leaders said they stand united with the wrestlers and...

Election Commission asks Congress chief to clarify, rectify social media post on Karnataka’s sovereignty

Election Commission asks Congress chief to clarify, rectify social media post on Karnataka’s sovereignty

EC letter to Kharge came following a complaint by the Bharat...

MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; 2 civilian casualties reported, pilot safe

3 civilians die as MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Pilot ejects safely, receives injuries


Cities

View All

NIA team visits Amritsar to probe twin low intensity blasts

NIA team visits Amritsar to probe twin low intensity blasts

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Govt should bring out truth by thoroughly investigating Amritsar blast incidents: SGPC chief Dhami

Blast points to negligence on authorities’ part, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar MC issues notice to lease holders

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

For Ayushmann Khurrana 'it's most special' that Panjab University in Chandigarh will honour him

Bids invited for sweeping at 13 Chandigarh villages, Mani Majra

Morning rainstorm snaps trees, hits power supply in Chandigarh tricity

8 years on, PGI's plan for new OT complex awaits resuscitation

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Delhi HC asks Tihar jail authorities why no remedial action taken, calls it ‘unacceptable state of affairs’

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court to pass order on charges against Aaftab Poonawala on Tuesday

AAP says excise policy 'scam' farce, cites bail to accused

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Punjab govt declares local holiday on May 10

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Punjab govt declares local holiday on May 10

Campaigning for high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll ends; polling on Wednesday

Wheat arrival in Jalandhar dist mandis exceeds last year’s figures

Bikram Majithia slams CM Mann for 'shielding' Lal Chand Kataruchak amid obscene video row

Panchayat Union asks panches, sarpanches not to support AAP

Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gas leak incident: NGT panel visits Giaspura locality

Doctors shifted to Aam Aadmi Clinics, 16 rural dispensaries shut in Ludhiana

Third-party audit finds quality control, financial flaws in road

2 juveniles escape from observation home

62,000 houses surveyed to prevent spread of dengue in Patiala district

62,000 houses surveyed to prevent spread of dengue in Patiala district

24 students take oath at Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, investiture

Dr Mohit-XI defeat Hustlers-XI by 19 runs