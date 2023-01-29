At NCC rally, PM Modi cautions against attempts to create chasm

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today cautioned against efforts to sow differences and create chasm among the people of the country. “Despite such efforts, there will never be differences — unity mantra being the antidote,” he said.

India’s time has come It is evident that India’s time has arrived. The entire world is looking to India and it is all due to the youth of the country. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

He was addressing the annual NCC rally at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt. The NCC is celebrating 75th year of its inception. On the occasion, the PM released a special Day Cover and a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination. Lit at Cariappa Ground, a ‘Unity Flame’ was handed over to the PM. As many as 196 officers and cadets from 19 countries were part of the celebrations.

The PM asked the NCC cadets to visit the National War Memorial, Police Memorial, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Museum, Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Sardar Patel Museum and BR Ambedkar Museum for inspiration. “It is evident that India’s time has arrived. The entire world is looking to India and it is all due to the youth of India,” Modi stressed. Digital or innovation revolution, the PM underlined the youth were India’s biggest beneficiaries.

He gave credit to the youth for the strides made in the space sector. He pointed out that India now was manufacturing defence equipment and also mentioned fast-paced border infrastructural work, underlining it would open a new world of opportunities and possibilities for the youth.