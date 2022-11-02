At Rs 1.52L crore, October GST kitty 2nd-highest ever

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 1

The GST revenue registered its second-highest collection ever, touching Rs 1.52 lakh crore in October, which reflected a pickup in economic activity during the festive season.

The collections in October this year recorded a 16.6 per cent rise over Rs 1.30 lakh crore collected in the same month last year.

The GST collection had touched a record high of nearly Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April. In September, it was Rs 1.48 lakh crore. Barring J&K and Delhi, higher GST was raised from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

The intake from Himachal was Rs 784 crore as against Rs 712 crore in September, Rs 709 crore in August and Rs 746 crore in July. The collections were 14 per cent higher than the Rs. 689 crore collected in October last year

The collection from Punjab in October rose to Rs 1,760 crore from Rs 1,710 crore in September, Rs 1,651 crore in August and 10 per cent higher than the Rs 1,595 crore collected in October 2021. It was Rs 1,733 crore in July, Rs 1,683 crore in June, Rs 1,833 crore in May and Rs 1,994 crore in April

In Haryana, collections for October rose to Rs 7,662 crore from Rs 7,403 crore in September, Rs 6,772 crore in August and Rs 6,791 crore in July. As compared to October last year, the intake was 37 per cent higher. The intake from Delhi, however, fell to Rs 4,670 crore in October as against Rs 4,741 crore in September. It was Rs 4,349 crore in August and Rs 4,327 crore in July. Chandigarh collections fell marginally to Rs 203 crore in October from Rs 206 crore in September. Collections from Jammu and Kashmir slid slightly to Rs 425 crore in October as against Rs 428 crore in September.

Of the gross Goods and Services Tax collected in October, the central GST is Rs 26,039 crore, the state GST Rs 33,396 crore, the integrated GST Rs 81,778 crore (including Rs 37,297 crore on import of goods) and the cess is Rs 10,505 crore (including Rs 825 crore on import of goods).

The total revenue of the Centre and the states after regular as well as ad hoc settlements in October is Rs 74,665 crore for the CGST and Rs 77,279 crore for the SGST.

The Goods and Services Tax mop-up has been over Rs 1.40 lakh crore for eight months in a row, while for two months, it has crossed the Rs 1.50 lakh crore-mark.

During September, 8.3 crore e-way bills were generated, which was significantly higher than 7.7 crore e-way bills generated in August. September 20 saw the second-highest single-day collection of Rs. 49,453 crore as well as second-highest number of 8.77 lakh challans filed.

Up 16.6% from last year