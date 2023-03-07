At the heart of BJP’s ideology is cowardice, says Rahul in UK

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 6

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the BJP follows “an ideology of hatred and violence”.

He stated this while interacting with Indian diaspora at an event organised by the Indian Overseas Congress on Sunday while referring to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s remarks on China during an interview. The former Congress president said the BJP followed “a disrespectful ideology that attacks people because of their ideas”.

“If you notice the statement of the Foreign Minister, he said China is much more powerful than us. When you think China is more powerful than us, how can we pick a fight with them? At the heart of the BJP’s ideology is cowardice,” he said, referring to Jaishankar’s remarks.

Rahul said he came to the UK primarily for a talk on Indian and global politics at Cambridge University.

“It is strange that an Indian political leader can speak at Cambridge University and Harvard University but can’t give a talk in a university in India. The reason is that our government doesn’t allow any idea of opposition. The same happens in Parliament,” he said. Rahul’s remarks at Cambridge University that Indian democracy is under attack and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance has triggered a political row, with the BJP accusing him

of denigrating India.