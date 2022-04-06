At UN, India calls for probe into ‘civilian’ killings in Ukraine

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

India on Tuesday sought an independent probe into the recent reports of “civilian” killings in Bucha city of Ukraine. Speaking at the UN Security Council, the India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti, said the reports of killing of “civilians were deeply disturbing”.

"We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent probe. India continues to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterates its call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities," said Tirumurti.

"When human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option," he said, while pointing out that "the impact of the crisis is being felt beyond the region, with increasing food and energy costs”. —