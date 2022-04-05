At United Nations, India seeks independent probe into Bucha killings in Ukraine

New Delhi, April 5
India on Tuesday sought an independent investigation into the recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha in Ukraine.
Speaking at the UN Security Council, India’s UN Permanent Representative T S Tirumurti said the reports of killing of civilians are deeply disturbing.
“We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent investigation. India continues to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterates its call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities,” said Tirumurti.
“When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail, as the only viable option,” he said, while pointing out that “the impact of the crisis is being felt beyond the region, with increasing food and energy costs, especially for many developing countries”.
“We continue to emphasise to all Member States of the UN that the global order is anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states,” he said.
