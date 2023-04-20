Atiq killing: SHO among five cops suspended

New Delhi, April 19
The Uttar Pradesh Government has suspended five police personnel for negligence in connection with the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, senior officials said today. Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh, a sub-inspector and three constables are among those suspended. A special investigation team charged them with negligence.
Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead by three men posing as journalists during a media interaction on Saturday night when police personnel were escorting them to a hospital in the Shahganj police station area in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh for a check-up.
The brothers were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews.
Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma had constituted the three-member SIT headed by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Chandra to probe the killings.
