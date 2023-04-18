Atiq was shot 8 times, his brother 5: Autopsy report

Prayagraj, April 17

Gangster Atiq Ahmed was shot at least eight times, preliminary results of an autopsy reveal. Atiq and his brother Ashraf’s sensational killing outside a hospital here was caught on camera on April 15.

The initial postmortem report showed that Atiq was shot eight times and Ashraf five. The two were targeted by Arun Maurya, Mohit alias Sunny and Lavlesh Tiwari, who posed as mediapersons. “Atiq was hit in the head, neck, chest, stomach and waist,” sources said.

The UP Government has announced the formation of two special investigating teams (SITs) to probe the killings.The first SIT will be headed by Additional DCP (Crime) Satish Chandra. The second SIT, that will supervise the first one, will be headed by ADG (Prayagraj Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar. Meanwhile, the assailants have been shifted from the Prayagraj Central Prison to a Pratapgarh jail on “administrative” grounds. — ANI

PIL in SC for probe into killings

A PIL in the Supreme Court has demanded an independent probe by a panel headed by a former top court judge into the gunning down of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. Petitioner Vishal Tiwari has sought an expert committee to probe 183 encounters in UP since 2017.