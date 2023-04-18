Atiq was shot 8 times, his brother 5: Autopsy report

Prayagraj, April 17
Gangster Atiq Ahmed was shot at least eight times, preliminary results of an autopsy reveal. Atiq and his brother Ashraf’s sensational killing outside a hospital here was caught on camera on April 15.
The initial postmortem report showed that Atiq was shot eight times and Ashraf five. The two were targeted by Arun Maurya, Mohit alias Sunny and Lavlesh Tiwari, who posed as mediapersons. “Atiq was hit in the head, neck, chest, stomach and waist,” sources said.
The UP Government has announced the formation of two special investigating teams (SITs) to probe the killings.The first SIT will be headed by Additional DCP (Crime) Satish Chandra. The second SIT, that will supervise the first one, will be headed by ADG (Prayagraj Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar. Meanwhile, the assailants have been shifted from the Prayagraj Central Prison to a Pratapgarh jail on “administrative” grounds. — ANI
PIL in SC for probe into killings
A PIL in the Supreme Court has demanded an independent probe by a panel headed by a former top court judge into the gunning down of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. Petitioner Vishal Tiwari has sought an expert committee to probe 183 encounters in UP since 2017.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect