Atiq's son, accomplice killed in police encounter near Jhansi

Lucknow, April 13

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and an accomplice, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police near Jhansi on Thursday, officials said.

The alleged encounter took place apparently at the time Ahmad was in a Prayagraj court, where he was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in connection with the same murder and remanded to judicial custody. The court also allowed a five-day remand for the UP Police to question him.

Atiq Ahmed's Asad, who was killed in a shootout. PTI

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have demanded an investigation into the Jhansi shootout, suggesting that the state’s Special Task Force staged a fake encounter.

Two other men have been shot dead in separate encounters with the police since February 24, when Umesh Pal, a key witness to a 2005 political murder, and two policemen deployed to protect him were killed by gunmen in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmad, a former SP legislator, had earlier expressed apprehension that he himself could be killed by the UP Police while being brought to Prayagraj from the Ahmedabad prison, where he was lodged in connection with another case.

When he was being taken to the city for Thursday’s court appearance, he made a similar remark.

“I am totally reduced to dust, but please don’t trouble the women and children of my family now,” the 60-year-old told the media from inside a police van.

His son Asad Ahmad was caught on CCTV when Umesh Pal was killed and had been on the run for the past 50 days, the police have said.

In an apparent reference to Atiq Ahmad, Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said there were intelligence inputs that the convoy bringing the accused might be attacked to free him.

On Thursday, the police said an STF team led by two Deputy Superintendents of Police reached the Badagaon area in Jhansi district after getting information about the gangsters.

Asad and Ghulam, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, had tried to flee on a motorcycle, the police said. They opened fire at the STF team when it surrounded them and the policemen retaliated, according to Kumar. — PTI