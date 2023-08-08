Atishi gets charge of services, vigilance; now has 14 portfolios, highest among Delhi ministers

New Delhi, August 8
Delhi Minister Atishi will be given additional charge of the services and the vigilance departments, a government source said, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal forwarding a proposal to L-G VK Saxena for approval.
The move comes a day after the Delhi services bill secured parliamentary approval after the Rajya Sabha passed the measure that will give the Centre control over the bureaucracy in the national capital.
The two portfolios were earlier held by Atishi's Cabinet colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj.
Atishi was given additional charge of the revenue, planning and the finance departments in June after Saxena approved a proposal to rejig the Cabinet.
These three departments were earlier with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.
Atishi, the only woman minister in the Delhi Cabinet, will now hold 14 portfolios, the highest among all ministers in the city government.
