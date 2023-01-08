ATS arrests man for threatening 1993-like bomb blasts in Mumbai

PTI

Mumbai, January 8

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a history-sheeter on Sunday, a day after he allegedly called up the Mumbai Police and threatened 1993-like serial bomb blasts in the city, an official said.

The Mumbai Police’s control room received a call from an unidentified person on Saturday evening wherein the caller said serial bomb blasts will occur in Mahim, Bhendi Bazar, Nagpada, Madanpura, and other areas after two months.

The caller also said people from different states have been called to Mumbai for carrying out communal riots, the ATS official said.

The official said the ATS formed two special teams to trace the caller. He was tracked down to suburban Malad and arrested.

The accused has 12 cases including robbery, molestation, land grabbing, etc. registered against him in different police stations, the official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 505-I (Statement conducing to public mischief) and 182 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person).

Further investigation is underway, the official said.

At least 12 bomb blasts occurred on March 12, 1993, in Mumbai killing 257 people and injuring at least 1,400.

#Maharashtra #Mumbai