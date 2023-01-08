ATS arrests man for threatening 1993-like bomb blasts in Mumbai

Mumbai, January 8
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a history-sheeter on Sunday, a day after he allegedly called up the Mumbai Police and threatened 1993-like serial bomb blasts in the city, an official said.
The Mumbai Police’s control room received a call from an unidentified person on Saturday evening wherein the caller said serial bomb blasts will occur in Mahim, Bhendi Bazar, Nagpada, Madanpura, and other areas after two months.
The caller also said people from different states have been called to Mumbai for carrying out communal riots, the ATS official said.
The official said the ATS formed two special teams to trace the caller. He was tracked down to suburban Malad and arrested.
The accused has 12 cases including robbery, molestation, land grabbing, etc. registered against him in different police stations, the official said.
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 505-I (Statement conducing to public mischief) and 182 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person).
Further investigation is underway, the official said.
At least 12 bomb blasts occurred on March 12, 1993, in Mumbai killing 257 people and injuring at least 1,400.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) also administered ...
Joshimath declared landslide-subsidence zone, over 60 families evacuated: Official
Temporary relief centres have been set up at four-five safe ...
Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds meeting; Central agencies, experts assisting Uttarakhand govt
One team of National Disaster Response Force and four teams ...
North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement
Minimum temperature at Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory plunge...
Air India peeing incident: Airline's response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran
‘We fell short of addressing this situation the way we shoul...