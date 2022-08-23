Attacks on judges unfortunate: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, August 22
Expressing concern over personal attacks on judges, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the recent trend of publicly targeting judges was “pernicious” and “unfortunate”.
In his maiden public speech after taking over as Vice President, Dhankhar said: “Dignity of judges and respect for judiciary is inviolable as these are fundamentals of rule of law and constitutionalism.”
