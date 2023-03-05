'Attacks' on migrants, Bihar team leaves for Tamil Nadu

PTI

Patna/Chennai, March 4

A four-member team of officials from Bihar on Saturday left for Tamil Nadu to look into allegations of attacks on migrant workers which has been denied by the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, replying to queries from the media here, said: “I first read about the matter in newspapers two days ago and asked officials to get in touch with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu. They said it would be good if we send a team to Tamil Nadu for first-hand information. Orders were issued accordingly.”

The team will meet the Chief Secretary, DGP and other top officials of Tamil Nadu besides visiting Tiruppur district from where reports of attacks on Bihari migrants have been received.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin reassured his Bihar counterpart that all migrant workers were safe and swift action would be taken against rumour-mongers.