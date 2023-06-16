Attempts being made to protect Bhushan: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 15

The Congress today alleged that the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was aimed more at “protecting him than carrying out an impartial probe”.

The party also questioned the dropping of charges under the POCSO Act against him. It, however, expressed the hope that the judiciary would do justice in the matter.

Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that from day one, attempts were being made to protect the accused. Accusing PM Modi of “complicity” to protect the accused, Shrinate said on August 17, 2021, Vinesh Phogat had told the PM about the sexual harassment incidents. The PM assured her of action and told her that she would receive a telephone call from the Sports Ministry. “She is still waiting for the call,” the Congress leader said.