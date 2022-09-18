Auction of gifts to PM Modi starts on tepid note

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 17

The fourth edition of the online auction of the gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi started today on a tepid note with none of the high-value items, carrying a base price of Rs 5 lakh and more, attracting any buyer till the evening.

There was, however, interest shown by buyers in some of the low-priced items with a base price of Rs 500.

The most expensive item in the auction is a T-shirt autographed by Tokyo Paralympics Games 2020 gold medalist Manish Narwal. It carries a base price of Rs 10 lakh. Fifteen other sports memorabilia bearing signatures of sportspersons have been each priced Rs 5 lakh as the starting price. A black marble statuette of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, presented to Prime Minister Modi by sculptor Arun Yogiraj, also carries the base price of Rs 5 lakh. Around 1,200 items have been put up for sale in this round of the auction. The sale will go on till October 3. Proceeds from the auction will be donated for the “Namami Gange” mission.

Three rounds of auctions of gifts received by the PM have been held before, with the first such auction taking place in 2019.