Aurangabad police chief will act against Raj Thackeray over speech: Maharashtra DGP

Mumbai, May 3
Maharashtra Police chief Rajnish Seth on Tuesday said the Aurangabad police commissioner would take appropriate legal action against MNS leader Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers atop mosques.
Notices under Section 149 of the CrPC (preventing cognizable offences) had been issued to over 13,000 people, he said.
“Aurangabad CP is looking into the speech. He will take whatever legal action is needed,” Seth told reporters, two days after Thackeray, at a rally in Aurangabad, called for “silencing” loudspeakers from the mosques from May 4.
In the Aurangabad rally, Thackeray had asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed.
Earlier on Tuesday, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Seth and senior police officials reviewed the law-and-order situation in the backdrop of the MNS chief’s deadline.
“Maharashtra Police are capable of handling any kind of law-and-order situation. SRPF and Home Guards have been deployed in the state,” Seth said.
“I appeal everyone to maintain peace,” he added.
Seth said police are prepared to maintain law and order in the state and stern action would be taken against anyone seeking to disturb communal harmony.
Leave of all police personnel had been cancelled, he said.
