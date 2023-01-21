Australia envoy condemns vandalism at temples

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 20

Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell AO said on Friday that Australia is shocked at the vandalism at two Hindu temples in Melbourne.

“We have been shocked at the vandalism of two Hindu temples in Melbourne, and Australian authorities are investigating. Our strong support for freedom of expression does not include hate speech or violence,” tweeted O’Farrell. “Like India, Australia is a proud, multicultural country,” he wrote.

India had on Thursday condemned the vandalism and asked Australian authorities for an expeditious investigation against the perpetrators. The MEA had said, “We are actually aware of the couples of temples that have been vandalised in Australia. We condemn these incidents.”