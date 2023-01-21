Australia envoy condemns vandalism at temples

New Delhi, January 20
Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell AO said on Friday that Australia is shocked at the vandalism at two Hindu temples in Melbourne.
“We have been shocked at the vandalism of two Hindu temples in Melbourne, and Australian authorities are investigating. Our strong support for freedom of expression does not include hate speech or violence,” tweeted O’Farrell. “Like India, Australia is a proud, multicultural country,” he wrote.
India had on Thursday condemned the vandalism and asked Australian authorities for an expeditious investigation against the perpetrators. The MEA had said, “We are actually aware of the couples of temples that have been vandalised in Australia. We condemn these incidents.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...