Australian education minister, officials of 21 varsities to participate in event at DU college

PTI

New Delhi, February 28

Australian Education Minister Jason Clare and officials of 21 Australian universities will participate in an event at a Delhi University’s college on Wednesday to discuss collaboration between the two nations in education sector.

Sri Venkateswara College is organising a programme on the theme “Deepening Ties through Two-Way Mobility” on Wednesday. The college was approached by the Australian High Commission for the visit of their delegates, its Principal C Sheela Reddy told PTI.

Clare will be the chief guest on the occasion. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be present as the guest of honour.

The objective of the event is to highlight the importance of bilateral collaboration between India and Australia, said Reddy.

“India has a rich cultural heritage. This event will help understand the higher education aspirations of the University of Delhi undergraduate students through dialogue,” Reddy added.

The event will help in fostering partnerships between India and Australia.

During the event, CEOs, provosts and vice chancellors of 21 Australian universities and institutions will participate in a round table discussion on the topic ‘Internationalising higher education’.

When asked whether any MoU is being planned, Reddy said, “In this event, we are not having an MoU. In our college premises, we are not signing any MoU.” They want to visit one college of Delhi University and have chosen the college on the south campus, said Reddy.

Barry O’ Farrell, Australian High Commissioner; Adam Gilchrist, Global Brand Ambassador, University of Wollongong and former international cricketer; Joe Collins, Advisor to Minister; Tony Cook, Deputy Secretary, Department of Education, Australia; and Mathew Johnston, Minister Counsellor (Education and Research) will be guests of honour.

The event will be presided over by Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of DU.

Y V Subba Reddy, Chairman of the Governing Body of Sri Venkateswara College and college Principal Reddy will also be present on the occasion.

From the Indian side, principals of all DU colleges have been invited.

A round table conference on ‘Internationalising higher education’ will be organised during this event to facilitate discussion between the Australian delegation and principals of affiliated colleges of University of Delhi on the importance of internationalising higher education, embracing global engagement and the positive impact on rankings, DU said in a statement.

The event is crucial as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to make his maiden trip to India early next month with an aim to boost overall bilateral engagement in a range of areas, including trade, investment and critical minerals.