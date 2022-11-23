 Australian Parliament approves FTA with India : The Tribune India

Australian Parliament approves FTA with India

Bilateral trade to double to $45-50 bn in 5 yrs | Duty-free access for 6K sectors

Australian Parliament approves FTA with India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks on the trade pact, in New Delhi. ANI



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 22

The Australian Parliament on Tuesday approved the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India as well as with the UK. The announcement was made about both agreements in separate tweets by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Beneficiary sectors

  • Labour-intensive segments such as sports goods, textiles, agricultural & fish products, leather, footwear, wine industry, jewellery, electrical goods and railway wagons
  • Pharma industry will get a big boost for medicines approved by the US
  • Employment gains with visas for chefs, yoga instructors; longer and easier visas for STEM graduates, post- graduates and doctoral students

Zero-duty access

Oz to offer zero-duty access for 96.4% of exports (by value); these items currently attract 4-5% customs

Duty-free access to over 6K sectors

The agreement, signed on April 2, will provide duty-free access to Indian exporters of over 6,000 broad sectors.

Holding a press conference after Albanese’s announcement, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the first such FTA with a developed country in 10 years would increase bilateral trade from the present USD 27.5 billion to USD 45-50 billion in the next five years. It would help provide duty-free access to the Australian market for over 6,000 broad sectors, including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery and machinery.

Immigration to Australia will also receive a boost as “visas for Indian chefs and yoga instructors along with the assurance that every child who goes will be given an opportunity for employment there. STEM graduates, doctoral students will get four years of work visa in Australia. Postgraduates will get three years’ work visa,” said Goyal.

It was not clear whether the FTA will address the trade deficit because Indian exports to Australia are half of what Australia exports to India. But some of the increase in Australian exports will be in the much required critical minerals, which will be a vital input for made-in-India electronic devices and electric vehicles, besides the defence and space sectors.

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell in a statement said Australian exporters, businesses, workers and consumers would soon be able to reap the opportunities and benefits of more open trade with India.

India and Australia will now implement the FTA, which is called the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA), after the Union Cabinet here and the Australian Executive Council formally approve it.

Goyal said these approvals were quickly doable and would be accompanied by harmonisation of codes and customs regime so that “we can enter into force at an early date” while describing the deal as fair and good for India.

