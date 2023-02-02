Aviation Ministry’s outlay cut to Rs 3,113 crore

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced 50 new airports, helipads and water aerodromes, which will be built to improve regional connectivity across the country, as she allocated Rs 3,113.36 crore for the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The allocation is nearly Rs.7,000 crore less than previous year’s Budget estimates, especially due to a sharp decline in the amount required to be set aside for Air India Asset Holding Ltd.

UDAN flights, under regional connectivity scheme, have so far transported almost close to 1.15 crore passengers in the last six years.

The allocation for the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been reduced to Rs 3,113.36 crore from Rs 10,667 crore in 2022-23, especially due to a sharp decline in the requirement of amount given to Air India Asset Holding Ltd, since the state-owned airline was sold the Tata Group in January last year. Of the total amount allocated to the ministry, Rs 3,026.70 crore is for revenue expenses and Rs 86.66 crore for capital.

To improve infrastructure for regional connectivity, the government has allocated Rs 1,244.07 crore for the next financial year starting April 1. The allocation for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has been pegged at Rs 73.74 crore and Rs 309 crore, respectively.

In the next financial year, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is to raise Rs 3,448.21 crore by way of Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources (IEBR).

Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, lauding the move, said, “Thank you, PM @narendramodi and FM @nsitharaman for the decision to build 50 airports/heliports/water aerodromes. This will go a long way in strengthening regional connectivity.”