Award in memory of Navy's 1971 war hero Mulla

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

An award has been instituted in the memory of Navy Capt Mahendra Nath Mulla, who was decorated with Mahavir Chakra for gallantry during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war.

The award, which will have a rolling trophy and a cash award of Rs 1.50 lakh, has been instituted for students of Navy Children School, Delhi.

Named ‘Capt MN Mulla, MVC, Memorial Outstanding Student Award’, the award will be given to a boy and a girl “selected on the basis of clarity of vision, courage of conviction and commitment”.

Ameeta Mulla Wattal and Anjali Kaul, daughters of Capt Mulla, have instituted the award.