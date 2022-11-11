AWWA's literary event begins tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

Aimed at promoting literary talent of Army wives and showcasing their artistic skills, the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) will hold the second edition of its literary event “Abhivyakti Season 2” at Jawahar Kala Kendra, Jaipur, from November 12-14.

Diya Kumari, MP, Rubal Shekhawat, Miss India first runner-up 2022, Rannvijay Singha of Roadies fame and theatre artiste Kumud Mishra will be among the guests. The fest will be inaugurated by Archana Pande, president, AWWA.