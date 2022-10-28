Azam gets 3-yr jail for hate speech against PM, Yogi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

A Rampur court on Thursday sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to three years in jail pronouncing him guilty in a 2019 case related to inflammatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The court, however, granted bail to the Rampur legislator, allowing him time to file an appeal in a higher court.

Khan, who is 74 years old, was booked for making inflammatory speeches while addressing a public meeting at Khatanagaria village in the Milak Kotwali area during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A video of Khan’s remarks had gone viral. Khan faces disqualification as an MLA.

Under theprovisions of the Representation of the People Act, MPs and MLAs sentenced for a minimum of two years in prison stand to lose membership of the House. Khan said he “has full faith that justice will be done”. He said he would appeal in a higher court. Facing around 90 cases, he has been minister in all SP governments.