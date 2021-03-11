Azam Khan appears before court in fake birth certificate case of son

Abdullah Azam Khan is facing trial for allegedly forging documents to obtain a passport

Azam Khan appears before court in fake birth certificate case of son

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan who was released from Sitapur jail on Friday after Supreme Court granted him bail, in Rampur. PTI

PTI

Rampur, May 21

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Saturday appeared before a court in connection with the fake birth certificate case of his son Abdullah Azam Khan.

Azam’s son Abdullah Azam Khan also appeared before the court meant for the trial of MPs and MLAs. He is facing trial for allegedly forging documents to obtain a passport.

Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan were sent to jail in a criminal case registered against them, alleging that Abdullah got two fake birth certificates issued through fraudulent means from two different places.

In an FIR lodged by BJP leader Akash Saxena at the Ganj police station in Rampur on January 3, 2019, it was alleged that Azam Khan and his wife helped their son obtain two fake date of birth certificates, one from Lucknow and another from Rampur.

According to the prosecution, testimony of the witnesses is being recorded before the court.

Azam Khan appeared before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Mann.

District Government Counsel Arun Prakash Saxena, said, “Azam Khan appeared in the fake birth certificate case before the special MP-MLA court, which has fixed May 26 as the next date of hearing.” Assistant Prosecution Officer Neeraj Kumar Singh said, “Mohammad Naseem, the passport officer posted at Bareilly appeared as a public witness and recorded his statement. He will have to appear again before the court for cross examination by the defense counsel.” Saxena said the court has fixed May 30 as the next date for hearing the passport case.

At present, Azam Khan is the MLA from Rampur Assembly constituency while his son Abdullah is an MLA from Suar in the district.

Azam Khan was released from the Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case.

Khan was lodged in jail for the last 27 months in connection with several cases, including that of land grabbing. The grant of the interim bail by the Supreme Court paved the way for his release from the prison.

#abdullah azam khan #azam khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

2
Delhi

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

3
Nation

Gyanvapi post row: DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case

4
Haryana

Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

5
Entertainment

'Stop raping us': Woman strips off in protest on Cannes red carpet

6
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

7
Punjab

Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away at 81

8
Trending

After smoking marijuana, Assam man chops off his penis 'out of fear of religion’

9
Nation

China for expansion of five-nation BRICS

10
Punjab

Day later, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders, lodged in Patiala jail

Don't Miss

View All
Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Top News

Big relief for consumers: Petrol, diesel get cheaper

Big relief for consumers: Petrol cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7

Centre also announced an additional amount of Rs 1.10 lakh c...

Stop befooling people, rollback excise duty on fuel to UPA level: Congress on price cut

Stop befooling people, rollback excise duty on fuel to UPA level: Congress on price cut

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the gover...

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM’s retort to Rahul

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM's retort to Rahul's 'arrogant IFS' remark

Reacting to Congress leader’s remarks, Jaishankar tweeted th...

Hindu College professor arrested for post on 'shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque

Gyanvapi post row: DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case

Court says Prof's post, though reprehensible, does not indic...

Delhi court convicts OP Chautala in disproportionate assets case

Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

The court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence...

Cities

View All

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rains

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Amritsar's Grand Hotel owner’s clarification on digging row

Amritsar city tackling blaze incidents with just 4 fire stations

Sacrilege cases not being pursued properly, AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap writes to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mumbai man accused of rape, case registered in Amritsar

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

6 Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Paramilitary force deployed in Mohali

Punjab dairy farmers hold protest in Mohali, seek hike in milk procurement prices

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta hurt in mishap near Chandigarh

Suspect who planted IED outside Burail Jail made a call to Germany

Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building: Officials

Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building: Officials

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao meets Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

Drug overdose? Punjab Police Academy constable loses battle of life

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh fires salvos against Navjot Sidhu upon his conviction

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Ludhiana MLA raids MC’s multi-level parking, catches staff overcharging visitors

Illegal sewerage connections of 37 dyeing units snapped in Ludhiana

F&CC approves only emergency works in Ludhiana

Doctors, programme officers to attend OPD at Ludhiana district hospitals

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Hurts to see friend Navjot Sidhu go to jail: Former co-accused Bunny Sandhu

Department of Languages to work for propagation of Punjabi: Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Delay in grants: Punjabi University Contractual Teachers’ Association begins signature campaign

Punjabi University destroys copies of book published on Maharana Pratap