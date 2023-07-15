 Azam Khan gets two-year jail in another case of hate speech : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Azam Khan gets two-year jail in another case of hate speech

Azam Khan gets two-year jail in another case of hate speech

The case was registered against Khan for allegedly making a provocative speech targeting UP CM, the then Rampur district election officer and Election Commission

Azam Khan gets two-year jail in another case of hate speech

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. File photo



PTI

Rampur (UP), July 15

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was sentenced to two years imprisonment by an MP/MLA court here on Saturday in a case of inflammatory speech during the 2019 general elections.

Judge Shobhit Bansal convicted Khan, 74, and sentenced him to two years imprisonment. He also imposed a fine of Rs. 2500 on the former Uttar Pradesh minister, according to Joint Director Prosecution Shiv Prakash Pandey.

The case was registered against Khan for allegedly making a provocative speech targeting the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, the then Rampur district election officer and the Election Commission at a rally in the Dhamora area on April 8, 2019 during the Lok Sabha polls.

Prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari said the video surveillance team in-charge Anil Kumar Chauhan had registered the case against Khan.

An MP-MLA court here had last year convicted Khan in another hate speech case which was registered after he addressed a public meeting in Khatanagaria village of the Milak Kotwali area in 2019. He was sentenced to three years of imprisonment, following which he was disqualified from the UP assembly.

However, in May this year, a sessions court overturned the verdict of the lower court.

The former Samajwadi Party MP was lodged in jail for the last 27 months in connection with several cases, including for alleged land grabbing. He was released in May last year after being granted interim bail by Supreme Court.

After the verdict was pronounced on Saturday, Tiwari said that Azam Khan can be granted bail in the case under 389 CrPC.

The provision allows that pending any appeal by a convicted person, the appellate court may, for reasons to be recorded by it in writing, can order the suspension of sentence and grant bail, provided the sentence should not exceed three years.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

2
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

3
Punjab

No option but to let Sutlej water flow into Pakistan if Haryana, Rajasthan don’t help absorb excess water, Punjab tells BBMB

4
Himachal

Supreme Court Collegium recommends two advocates and one judicial officer for appointment as Himachal High Court judges

5
Punjab

Haryana, Rajasthan not ready to absorb additional water: Punjab to BBMB

6
Himachal

Grant MBBS admission to student: HC

7
Business

PM Modi talks khadi with Chanel CEO Leena Nair

8
Punjab

Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted

9
Patiala

Punjab to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to families of PRTC driver, conductor killed in Manali flood

10
Punjab

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflows

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

Over 22,000 people have been moved to safety from waterlogge...

'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media': Anger grows as flood situation worsens in Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

19 dead, over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala ...

Rain havoc: Punjab Health Minister stops deployment of ambulances with VIPs, to be used in flood-affected areas

Rain havoc: Punjab Health Minister stops deployment of ambulances with VIPs, to be used in flood-affected areas

Civil surgeons told to deliver essential medicines through b...

As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large

As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large

39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and ...

Himachal rains: Evacuation operation over, 70,000 tourists moved out of state, says CM Sukhu

Himachal rains: Evacuation operation over, 70,000 tourists moved out of state, says CM Sukhu

500 tourists had voluntarily decided to stay back in the sta...


Cities

View All

Robber shot dead in police encounter

Robber shot dead in police encounter

4 members of family held for minor girl’s kidnapping, murder

Water flow in Beas, Ravi rivers remains below danger mark

Kin of Sudhir Suri's murder suspect fear for his safety

‘First Park’ not exactly on top in terms of amenities

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Sukhna Lake water level rises, floodgate opened again

Toddler run over by SUV in Sector 37, Chandigarh

As Chandigarh battled deluge, MP Kirron Kher nowhere to be seen: Congress

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Yamuna level receding slowly, situation to normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi floods: Situation to normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain, says Kejriwal

Delhi floods caused under conspiracy by BJP, claims AAP

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

Govt notifies transfer of three judges from Punjab and Haryana, Delhi and Allahabad HCs

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Beekeepers in deep waters: Boxes swept away, apiaries inundated

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Polluted water from Ganda Nullah causes untold damage, residents want survey, relief

Opposition leaders slam government, depts

Tragedy a lesson on how violations cause irreversible catastrophe: Probe

Tomato prices will not come down for another 10-15 days, say arhtiyas

Teenager washed away in Patiala’s Badi Nadi

Teenager washed away in Patiala’s Badi Nadi

Floodwater recedes, Patiala residents count losses

35 villages of Samana, Shutrana hit hard by flood

Dengue: Health teams spray larvicide in stagnant waters

Patiala MC launches helpline to lift carcasses