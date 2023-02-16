Azam's son disqualified from UP Assembly

Lucknow: Abdullah Azam, son of SP leader Mohd Azam Khan, has been disqualified from the UP Assembly after he was convicted in a 15-year-old case of blocking a state highway. His Suar seat has been declared vacant. ians
