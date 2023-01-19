 Babita Phogat comes with ‘message' from govt; wrestlers demand new federation : The Tribune India

Babita Phogat comes with ‘message' from govt; wrestlers demand new federation

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Babita Phogat Anshu Malik along with supporters during their 2nd day of protest dharna against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui



PTI

New Delhi, January 19

Three-time CWG medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat on Thursday came with a "message" from the government and assured the grapplers that their demands will be met after elite wrestlers insisted that WFI be disbanded.

Top Indian wrestlers including three-time CWG champion Vinesh Phogat and the Olympic bronze medallist duo of Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, sat in protest at the Jantar Mantar for the second day straight against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment.

Babita, a former wrestler, arrived to the protest and heard the demands of the grapplers.

"I will try to get the solution. I am a wrestler first and then a political person. I know their pain and I will try to get the solution that the wrestlers want," Babita said.

Bajrang, Anshu Malik, Sakshi and Vinesh have demanded that the WFI be disbanded and a new federation be formed. Wrestlers including Bajrang, his wife Sangeeta, Vinesh, Sarita Mor, Anshu Malik, Antim Pangal were called for a meeting with Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, a few minutes after Babita left the protest site.

On Wednesday, Vinesh had claimed that WFI chief has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years, a charge that the sports administrator and BJP MP has vehemently denied.

She also alleged that several coaches at the national camp in Lucknow have also exploited women wrestlers.

#BJP

Delhi Women's panel chief Swati Maliwal alleges drunk man molested, dragged her by car for 15 metres

Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal 'molested, dragged' by 'drunk car driver' for 15 metres

Man arrested in this connection

Babita Phogat comes with 'message' from govt; wrestlers demand new federation

Babita Phogat comes with ‘message' from govt; wrestlers demand new federation

UP govt opposes bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son in Supreme Court in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Supreme Court reserves order on bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Ashish Mishra’s crime grave, heinous, UP govt tells the apex...

Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

A fresh Western Disturbance will affect Western Himalayan Re...

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

Scoot Airline flight scheduled to depart at 7.55pm on Wednes...


