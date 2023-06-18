 Babita Phogat has tried to weaken wrestlers’ protest, says Sakshi Malik : The Tribune India

Babita Phogat has tried to weaken wrestlers’ protest, says Sakshi Malik

Country’s top wrestlers have accused outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and demanded his arrest

Babita Phogat has tried to weaken wrestlers’ protest, says Sakshi Malik

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 18

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik on Sunday accused BJP leader and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist grappler Babita Phogat of trying to use the wrestlers for selfish motive and weaken their protest.

Sakshi and her husband Satyawart Kadian had also posted a video on Saturday alleging that it was Babita and another BJP leader Teerath Rana who had initially taken permission for the grapplers to protest at Jantar Mantar but later started advising them that the platform should not be used by parties for political purposes.

Rana, however, said that neither he or Babita tried to initially instigate the protest and then weaken it, saying the wrestlers are the pride of the nation and the respect of the sportspersons is uppermost on the mind of the BJP.

“Look, wrestlers are the pride of the nation and the respect of sportspersons is uppermost on the mind of the BJP, and I also respect them a lot. I have always supported sportspersons,” said Rana in a video.

The country’s top wrestlers including Sakshi, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have accused outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and demanded his arrest.

Satyawart and Sakshi also furnished a letter, which allegedly showed Babita and Rana had taken permission from the Jantar Mantar police station for the wrestlers to stage a sit-in.

Sakshi, in a tweet on Sunday, wrote, “In the video (posted on Saturday), we had taunted Teerath Rana and Babita Phogat that how they were trying to use wrestlers for their selfishness and how when the wrestlers were in trouble, they went and sat on the lap of the government.

“We are definitely in trouble, but our sense of humour should not become so weak that we cannot even laugh at the jokes of the powerful,” she added.

Rana, however, denied allegations that he had used the wrestlers for selfish motives.

“The wrestlers came and met me (before staging the protest) and they told us that they were being exploited. We said we are with our sisters and daughters. I am with the athletes in the fight for justice. I was there with them before and am now as well,” added Rana.

In April, Vinesh—one of the three top wrestlers leading the protest against Brij Bhushan—had also requested her cousin Babita “to not weaken our movement” by issuing contradictory statements on social media.

Satyawart, a heavy-weight wrestler, has said their fight is apolitical and not against the government.

“We are protesting for the last several months demanding the arrest of outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh because he has sexually harassed women wrestlers.

“A narrative is being created in public that our movement is politically motivated. Everyone knows that we initially came to the protest site at Jantar Matar in January and the permission for the protest was taken by two BJP leaders.

“We have proof of the permission taken from Jantar Mantar police station. It was taken by BJP leaders Teerth Rana and Babita Phogat,” he said.

Rana denied having said that there would be violence if the wrestlers drowned their Olympic medals in river Ganga at Haridwar.

A day after they were detained by police for trying to march towards the new Parliament building on its inauguration date, the protesting wrestlers wrestlers reached Haridwar to drown their medals but were persuaded not to do so amid chaotic scenes.

“Well, there was no such talk that it (drowning of medals) would lead to violence. There was anger among the sportspersons and they took a decision that they would drown their medals in river Ganga...but the country’s sentiments were that the athletes should not take such a step,” added Rana.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra steals the show, dances to 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' with grandson Karan Deol

2
World

UK PM Rishi Sunak joins raid on illegal migrants, 105 arrested

3
Nation

NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada

4
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann again attacks SAD chief Sukhbir Badal for calling him ‘madman’

5
Diaspora

38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, 2nd incident in three days

6
Punjab

‘Dacoit Hasina’ wanted to lead luxurious life

7
Haryana

Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour

8
Nation

ED attaches Rs 45 crore assets of former NSG officer in fraud-linked money laundering case

9
Nation

‘PDA’ can defeat BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

10
Nation

ED attaches Rs 45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in strife-torn Imphal Valley; curfew relaxed in Imphal East

Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in strife-torn Imphal Valley; curfew relaxed in Imphal East

Curfew was imposed in Manipur after clashes broke out betwee...

Punjab’s law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

Punjab’s law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

Shah said that sometimes he wonders whether Mann is a chief ...

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty create history, win men's doubles competition at Indonesia Open

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty create history, win men's doubles competition at Indonesia Open

The Indian pair beats Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-17, 21-...

Over 50 patients admitted in UP’s Ballia district hospital die in 3 days

Over 50 patients admitted in UP's Ballia district hospital die in 3 days

According to the health official, on average 7 to 9 deaths a...

Indian student, who was seen carrying woman to his flat to rape her, sentenced in UK

Indian student, who was seen carrying woman to his flat to rape her, sentenced in UK

20-year-old Preet Vikal has been sentenced to six years and ...


Cities

View All

Meghwal reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Meghwal reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Retired banker hoodwinked of Rs 22L

Mysterious flying object spotted in border area

At Verka, MC takes possession of 20.5 acres from ‘encroachers’

KKU stages protest over transfer of Powercom official

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

‘Gag’ order of PGI raises eyebrows

2 die of suspected diarrhoea at Lalru

Chandigarh: Rain for 2 days

Toddler, granny die in mishap near Chhat

Two women shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi’s R K Puram

Two women shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi's R K Puram

Delhi would’ve been safest had law and order been under AAP government, says Kejriwal; MoS Lekhi hits back

HC seeks presence of Waqf Board CEO over non-payment of salaries

Hindu group moves HC over ‘Adipurush’

25 properties used to peddle drugs sealed

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Providing transparent, responsive governance top priority, says new DC

MC officials’ indifference leaves Guru Nanakpura park in ruins

4 members of Bambiha gang land in police net

1 killed as stray animal hits bike

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Man kills self, wife booked

Residents protest delay in ROB, RUB project

GLADA’s swimming pool presents picture of neglect

Rains ahead, nullah vulnerable to waterlogging, overflowing

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Encroachments in tractor market give commuters a tough time

Camp court organised at Nabha jail

Social activist killed in hit-&-run mishap

Campaign to screen patients for serious diseases launched at de-addiction centres