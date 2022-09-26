Baby girl injured after monkey tries to snatch her from her mother in Thane

Thane, September 26
A one-month-old girl was injured after a monkey sneaked into a police station here and tried to snatch the baby from her mother, an official said.
The incident took place on Sunday when the woman carrying the infant went to Shil Daighar police station in this city to file a complaint.
At the same time, a monkey sneaked into the premises, jumped on the woman and tried to snatch the baby, the official said. The woman tightly held her baby and saved her from the animal's clutches.
The child, however, suffered injuries in the incident, the official said.
The woman rushed the bleeding baby to a nearby hospital where she received five stitches on her head for the injuries, he said.
The child's condition is stable, the official said.
The woman told reporters that she had seen the monkey at the police station and wanted to drive it away. In the attempt, the animal pounced on her child.
"I was shocked, but luckily, I managed to save my child," she said.
Forest personnel later reached the police station and took the monkey away to release it into the wild, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...
Jaishankar takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage
The External Affairs Minister slams the mainstream American ...