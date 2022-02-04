Bad weather prompts BJP to cancel PM’s virtual rally in Uttarakhand

PTI

Dehradun, February 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual rally, which was scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand on Friday, was cancelled due to inclement weather, the BJP stated.

The decision to cancel the event was taken at the organisational level after assessing the weather conditions, the party’s media in-charge for the state Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

According to Uttarakhand BJP vice-president Devendra Bhasin, the event will be rescheduled soon.

When asked how inclement weather could possibly affect a rally which the Prime Minister was to address virtually, Bhasin said arrangements had been made at 56 places, across 14 Assembly segments of Almora Parliamentary constituency, to accommodate 1,000 people each.

However, going ahead with the event would have caused inconvenience to the gathering, given the weather conditions, he said.

Areas in Uttarakhand above 3,000 metres have been experiencing snowfall while those in lower areas are witnessing rains since Thursday morning.

Assembly elections in the state will be held on February 14.

#pm virtual rally #uttarakhand polls