Bad weather, snowfall hampering preparations for Char Dham Yatra, say officials

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand), March 29
Inclement weather coupled with fresh intermittent snowfall over the past few days is hampering the ongoing preparations for the Char Dham yatra with the trek route to Kedarnath blocked by snow, officials said on Wednesday.
With less than a month to go for the opening of portals of Kedarnath on April 25, it is causing concern among authorities, they said.
Snow has once again accumulated along the trek route to the Himalayan temple near Kuber and Bhainro blocking it, officials said.
Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit has asked officials to complete all preparations latest by April 15.
The road had been cleared of snow but the bad weather over the past few days and fresh intermittent snowfall has blocked it once again, DDMA engineer Surendra Rawat said.
Labourers are trying hard to restore the route but continuing bad weather is hampering the efforts, he said.
However, efforts are being made against all odds to ensure that the road is cleared of snow at the earliest, Rawat said.
A damaged railing along the trek route to Kedarnath and the water pipelines, drinking water stand posts, hand pumps are also being repaired on a war footing, he said.
