Bail denied to 'mediator' in Agusta case

New Delhi, February 7
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the bail to Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in AgustaWestland chopper scam cases, who is being probed by both the CBI and the ED.
Plea against unverified reports on Adani
A plea in the SC has sought a gag order to restrain the media from reporting on listed companies, including the Adani Group, unless such reports are first verified by SEBI.
The scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland. James had challenged the Delhi HC’s March 2022 order dismissing his bail pleas in both the CBI and ED cases. He had sought bail under Section 436A CrPC, which says a person can be released on bail if he has completed half of the maximum sentence prescribed for the offence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 25 basis points
Reserve Bank projects GDP growth at 6.4 pc for 2023-24
Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report
US officials have briefed its friends and allies including I...
Parents of student shot dead in US seek help in sending body back to Telangana
Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam distri...