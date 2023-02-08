Bail denied to 'mediator' in Agusta case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 7

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the bail to Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in AgustaWestland chopper scam cases, who is being probed by both the CBI and the ED.

The scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland. James had challenged the Delhi HC’s March 2022 order dismissing his bail pleas in both the CBI and ED cases. He had sought bail under Section 436A CrPC, which says a person can be released on bail if he has completed half of the maximum sentence prescribed for the offence.