Bail for Varavara Rao on medical grounds

New Delhi: The SC has granted bail to 82-year-old poet P Varavara Rao, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, on medical grounds. TNS

Justice Lalit to take oath as 49th CJI on Aug 27

New Delhi: Justice UU Lalit was on Wednesday appointed the 49th CJI with the President signing his warrant of appointment. He will assume charge on August 27. TNS

Nod to Corbevax as booster dose for adults

New Delhi: For the first time, the Centre has approved Corbevax as a precaution dose for those above 18 fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin. TNS

ICAR develops vax for lumpy skin disease New Delhi: In a breakthrough, two ICAR institutes have developed an indigenous vaccine for lumpy skin disease in cattle.