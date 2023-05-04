Bail norms not followed, Supreme Court sends judge to academy

New Delhi, May 3
Emphasising that the judgments delivered by it were the “law of the land” and there was no question of anyone violating the principles laid down in its verdict, the Supreme Court has sent a sessions judge from Uttar Pradesh to a judicial academy for upgrading judicial skills for not following its guidelines on bail.
“The judge concerned meets the parameters for upgradation of skills in a judicial academy and the needful be done by the High Court,” it said.
