Bail orders must reflect FIR number, offences alleged: SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

As the format of orders passed by various high courts differed significantly, the Supreme Court has asked all high courts to ensure that bail orders reflect details such as the FIR number, offences alleged, police station and dates involved to avoid any possible confusion.

A Bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta noted that in many cases the orders did not contain any description of the proceedings pending before the trial court and at times, there was no mention about the nature of the offence alleged in the FIR.

“This court is of the opinion that in bail/anticipatory bail matters, high courts should endeavour to ensure that all basic essentials (i.e. FIR No., date, the concerned police station and the offences allegedly committed etc.) are duly recorded or reflected in the format of the order,” it said in a recent order.