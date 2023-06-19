Balasore mishap toll rises to 292

New Delhi: The toll in the Balasore train tragedy rose to 292 after one more passenger succumbed to injuries at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Paltu Naskar of Kolkata, was hospitalised after he was critically injured in the triple-train crash on June 2.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Mystery over 57 deaths in 4 days at UP hospital
Top doc removed after blaming heatwave
Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper HP
Tourists and locals face trouble | Have to take long alterna...
$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north
Up 15-40% in 6 years | Few takers for master’s courses | Bee...