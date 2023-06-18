Balasore toll rises to 291, 81 bodies still unidentified

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, June 17

The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has said 81 persons killed in the Balasore train accident remain unidentified at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Gyana Ranjan Das, Executive Director, OSDMA, told The Tribune: “DNA test results are awaited. There have been instances of multiple claimants for one body. The DNA samples of the claimants are being matched. The results of some of the tests may be available on Monday.”

Meanwhile, the toll in the train mishap mounted to 291 after a passenger from Bihar succumbed to injuries at SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack, on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil Mansur (32) of Roshanpur in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. He was under treatment at the ICU of a trauma care. Officials said Mansur was also suffering from a kidney-related ailment. He was under dialysis, officials said.

Mansur, who died due to cardiac arrest, had multiple internal and external injuries, said SCB Medical College Hospital Superintendent Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra.

According to Mishra, 46 out of the 205 patients originally admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital after the accident were still under treatment. Of them, 13 are in the ICU and the condition of two to three persons is critical.

On Friday, Prakash Ram (22), a migrant labourer from Bihar’s Gopalganj district, died at the hospital. Earlier on Tuesday, a passenger identified as Bijay Paswan, also from Bihar, had succumbed to injuries at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

On June 6, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradip Jena had confirmed 288 deaths in the tragedy. Three trains were involved in a pile-up at Balasore on June 2.