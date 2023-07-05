Balasore train accident: ‘Sabotage theory’ was floated to manage headlines, alleges Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 5

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Prime Minister and Railway Minister “floated” the “sabotage theory” after the Balasore train accident “to escape accountability and manage the headline”.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has concluded that severe shortcomings in procedures and systems relating to rail safety resulted in the Balasore disaster.

“But who is listening? Inaugurations of Vande Bharat trains continue... a horrific tragedy caused by misplaced priorities of the Modi government”, Ramesh said.

Quoting newspaper reports, Ramesh said the main findings of the enquiry by the CRS on the reasons behind the triple train collision was an undetected fault in the wiring in the location box that had not been noticed by Signal and Telecom (S&T) staff.

Wrong labelling of circuits and failing to check if the circuits worked also were responsible for the accident that led to the loss of lives of nearly 300 people, Ramesh said.