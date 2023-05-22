Balloon to baby walker: ECI issues fresh list of 193 poll symbols for Independents to choose

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a set of 193 “free symbols” that could be used by Independent candidates and nominees of “unrecognised parties” in the upcoming assembly and Parliament elections.

While recognised national and state parties contest assembly and Parliament elections on their symbols, Independents and nominees of unrecognised parties have to choose their symbols from the list issued by the poll panel from time to time.

Officials said the fresh list of 193 “free symbols” was issued by the ECI on May 15.

Among the free symbols are walking stick, baby walker, air conditioner, balloon, bangles, wheel barrow, whistle, window, wool and needle, water melon, walnut, wallet, violin, vacuum cleaner and trumpet.

By the end of 2023 the country will witness a series of assembly elections with the terms of the legislative assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana ending on different dates between December this year and January 2024.

While the term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17, the tenures of the Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh legislative assemblies conclude on January 3 and January 6, respectively. The tenures of the Rajasthan and Telangana assemblies end on January 14 and January 16.

The officials said in the present scenario holding of polls in these five states together cannot be ruled.

Moreover, holding assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir can also not be ruled out this year. Many in the know of the developments had earlier confided that elections in Jammu and Kashmir may be held in the summer of 2023 after winter conditions subside, and the timing would depend on the security scenario.

After the conclusion of the 62-day long Amarnath Yatra from July 1 to August 31, a possible window sometime in October this year could be available for polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said. .

Even the terms of the legislative assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha are ending on different dates in June next year. Since Lok Sabha polls are usually held in April-May, there is a possibility that elections in the three states could be conducted together with the exercise for the Lok Sabha.