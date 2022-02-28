Ballot tampering: Uttarakhand cops summon 4 jawans

Pithoragarh, February 27
The Uttarakhand Police on Sunday identified five jawans of the Kumaon regiment, allegedly involved in the tampering of postal ballots at an Army unit in the district.
According to a senior police officer, they have been asked to appear before police in a week’s time.
The alleged tampering of postal ballots in the Didihat constituency of Pithoragarh district had come to light when senior Congress leader and former CM Harish Rawat shared a video clip on his Twitter handle and Facebook account. State Congress president Ganesh Godiyal lodged a formal complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya, urging her to launch a probe into the video.
Five jawans of the Kumaon regiment have been identified in connection with the viral video in which a man in a military uniform was seen ticking and signing several postal ballots one after another, Pithoragarh SP Lokeshwar Singh said.
Four of them are seen in the video clip and the fifth is the one to whom the video was sent first, he said. —
