Ban on PFI confirmed by tribunal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

A tribunal constituted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Tuesday confirmed the Centre’s September 27, 2022, notification declaring the Popular Front of India (PFI) as an unlawful association and banning it for five years.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma of the Delhi High Court, who headed the tribunal, pronounced the verdict confirming the ban on the organisation, lawyers associated with the case confirmed.

On September 27 last year, the Centre had banned the PFI for five years for allegedly having “links” with global terrorist organisations such as the ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.