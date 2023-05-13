Ban on ‘The Kerala Story’: SC notice to WB, TN

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to governments of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on a petition filed by the producers of ‘The Kerala Story’ challenging the ban on the film in the two states. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud noted that the film was being screened in the rest of the country without any problem and there appeared to be no reason for the ban. It posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

“Movie is running in the rest of the country and nothing has happened,” the Bench told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the West Bengal Government.