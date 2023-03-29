Ban on wheat export extended

New Delhi, March 28
India has decided to continue with the ban on wheat export so as to ensure sufficient supply in domestic market. The FCI on Tuesday said India wouldn’t lift the ban until the stock reached a "comfortable position".
