Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in New Delhi on 4-day visit to India

PTI

New Delhi, September 5

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here on Monday on a four-day trip to expand overall ties between the two countries.

Hasina will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday following which the two sides are likely to unveil a raft of measures to boost cooperation in areas of defence, trade and river-water-sharing.

The Bangladesh PM was received at the airport by Union minister Darshana Jardosh.

"Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is warmly welcomed by MoS Railways and Textiles @DarshanaJardosh on her arrival in New Delhi for a State Visit. The visit will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

On Thursday, the Bangladeshi prime minister is scheduled to travel to Ajmer in Rajasthan to visit the dargah of the revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

Hasina's delegation comprises Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Liberation War Minister AKM Mozammel Haq and Mashiur AKM Rahman, the economic affairs advisor to the PM.

The Bangladesh prime minister will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Hasina last visited New Delhi in October 2019.

Last month, India and Bangladesh finalised the text of the agreement on interim sharing of the water of the Kushiyara river.

The MoU is set to be inked on Tuesday.