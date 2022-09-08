Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina visits Ajmer dargah

Jaipur, September 8
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid obeisance at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer on Thursday afternoon.
She was given a red-carpet welcome at the dargah amid tight security arrangements.
As per the protocol followed for visits by a head of a nation, there was no other devotee on the dargah premises and the dargah market was also closed.
Hasina and her delegation reached the Jaipur International Airport by a special aircraft. She was received by state Education Minister BD Kalla and top officials.
The delegation stayed for a while at the VIP lounge of the airport before leaving for Ajmer by road.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Ahead of the start of the padyatra, Gandhi hoists the nation...
Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar
The victim was identified as Harmanjit Singh of Chatiwind ar...
Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother, sister and 2 other relatives in Punjab's Muktsar
His wife manages to escape
Children reading in Punjabi, Hindi and English show highest level of oral reading proficiency, says NCERT study
Tamil Nadu students score lowest in basic numeracy; Assam, G...