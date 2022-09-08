Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina visits Ajmer dargah

PTI

Jaipur, September 8

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid obeisance at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer on Thursday afternoon.

She was given a red-carpet welcome at the dargah amid tight security arrangements.

As per the protocol followed for visits by a head of a nation, there was no other devotee on the dargah premises and the dargah market was also closed.

Hasina and her delegation reached the Jaipur International Airport by a special aircraft. She was received by state Education Minister BD Kalla and top officials.

The delegation stayed for a while at the VIP lounge of the airport before leaving for Ajmer by road.