Banjaras target ex-Karnataka CM over quota issue

PTI

Shivamogga, March 27

Agitating members of the Banjara community on Monday targeted BJP strongman and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s house in Shikaripura town of this district and resorted to stone-pelting, injuring some policemen during a protest against the internal reservation for the SCs announced by the state government.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in the town. Reacting to the incidents, CM Basavaraj Bommai claimed the Congress was behind the violence.

“Local Congress leaders are instigating people. The Congress is unable to digest the social justice done to every community and it resorted to inciting violence,” he told reporters.

The police used batons to disperse the large number of protesters. Some members of the Banjara community were injured.